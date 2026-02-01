A half-sized Dandenong Community Hub will go ahead after Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan’s casting vote sidelined calls to rescind the downscaled design. The rescission motion put forward by councillor Rhonda Garad on the Tuesday 27 January council meeting sought council to revisit the drawing…
Half-Hub rescission defeated
Foundation students return to Clyde Grammar
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531335 Foundation students have returned to classrooms at Clyde Grammar, with the school reporting a smooth start to the…