Home » ‘Heart of Gold’ wins OAM
,

‘Heart of Gold’ wins OAM

Kooweerup resident Beverley Anne Edwards has been awarded an Order of Australia (OAM) for her decades-long service to the community of Cardinia. Already a recipient of the Australian Defence Medal, Bev was “completely shocked” to receive another recognition for her tireless dedication. “At first I…

Read more

Digital Editions

  • ‘Heart of Gold’ wins OAM

    ‘Heart of Gold’ wins OAM

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 529830 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 529830 Kooweerup resident Beverley Anne Edwards has been awarded an Order of…

More News

  • Plastics recycling at risk of collapse: ALGA

    Plastics recycling at risk of collapse: ALGA

    City of Casey has backed calls for urgent national packaging reform, amid rising levels of recyclable plastics dumped in landfill. Recently, Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) president Matt Burnett stated…

  • New honour for history’s ‘treasure’

    New honour for history’s ‘treasure’

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531111 The news of today is the history of tomorrow – Greater Dandenong’s newly-inducted Living Treasure Christine Keys is fond of saying. For many…

  • Hope is the invisible gift

    Hope is the invisible gift

    The sacred gift of life can be likened to a river. From its quiet beginnings to its meeting with the vast ocean, the river glides through peaceful valleys, then rushes…

  • New hospitality era for Cranbourne

    New hospitality era for Cranbourne

    A change of ownership six months ago has marked a new chapter for Cranbourne landmark The Amazing Grace, with hospitality veteran Adam Sadiqzai returning from a brief retirement to refresh…

  • Police ‘stonewalling’ delays CFMEU threats case

    Police ‘stonewalling’ delays CFMEU threats case

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 171634 Lawyers for a CFMEU organiser accused of making threats have said Victoria Police is refusing to help it reach former chief commissioner Shane…

  • Robb Evans is Cardinia Shire’s 2026 Citizen of the Year

    Robb Evans is Cardinia Shire’s 2026 Citizen of the Year

    An honour born of tragedy, Pakenham resident Robb Evans has been named Cardinia Citizen of the Year for his ongoing support of young people suffering from anorexia nervosa and their…

  • Mother takes torch, named Senior Citizen of the Year

    Mother takes torch, named Senior Citizen of the Year

    A lifetime of quiet compassion has been brought into the spotlight, with longtime volunteer Maureen Timms named 2026 Senior Citizen of the Year at the Cardinia Shire Australia Day Awards.…

  • Lang Lang celebrates local citizens

    Lang Lang celebrates local citizens

    The town of Lang Lang has a strong community despite its small size, and that fact is always on display during its Australia Day celebrations. Lang Lang gathers at the…

  • Cockatoo teen wins Young Citizen of the Year

    Cockatoo teen wins Young Citizen of the Year

    At just 18, Eliza Owen from Cockatoo has already saved lives, rebuilt hope, and inspired a community. Last night, the Cardinia Shire Council recognised her extraordinary efforts, naming her Young…

  • A testimony of hope

    A testimony of hope

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 448546 Rose’s family escaped South Sudan’s civil war and settled in Ethiopia for safety in refugee camps. In 2000, when she was 6 years…