Trish Marson is a big believer that no kid should miss out on playing sport. True to her word, she was the initiator of a bold idea to scrap registration fees at Noble Park Junior Football Club. She recognised that family finances were one of…
Living Treasure: Junior club’s revered ‘heart and soul’
Digital Editions
-
‘Heart of Gold’ wins OAM
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 529830 Kooweerup resident Beverley Anne Edwards has been awarded an Order of Australia (OAM) for her decades-long service to…