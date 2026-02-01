Long serving volunteer Selliah Nalliah has been recognised as a Medallist of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his services to Tamil and Hindu communities in the South East. Nalliah was formerly a customs officer specialising in Sri Lanka’s lucrative gemstone and diamond industries for…
Tireless volunteer continues to give
Digital Editions
-
Foundation students return to Clyde Grammar
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531335 Foundation students have returned to classrooms at Clyde Grammar, with the school reporting a smooth start to the…