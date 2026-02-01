Home » Young leader attuned to social harmony
,

Young leader attuned to social harmony

Migrating from United States to Australia at a young age, volunteer Atifa Ahmed was taken aback by the country’s sense of community. Awarded the joint Young Leader of the Year at the City of Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards ceremony, Atifa Ahmed has a very…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • New hospitality era for Cranbourne

    New hospitality era for Cranbourne

    A change of ownership six months ago has marked a new chapter for Cranbourne landmark The Amazing Grace, with hospitality veteran Adam Sadiqzai returning from a brief retirement to refresh…

  • Police ‘stonewalling’ delays CFMEU threats case

    Police ‘stonewalling’ delays CFMEU threats case

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 171634 Lawyers for a CFMEU organiser accused of making threats have said Victoria Police is refusing to help it reach former chief commissioner Shane…

  • Robb Evans is Cardinia Shire’s 2026 Citizen of the Year

    Robb Evans is Cardinia Shire’s 2026 Citizen of the Year

    An honour born of tragedy, Pakenham resident Robb Evans has been named Cardinia Citizen of the Year for his ongoing support of young people suffering from anorexia nervosa and their…

  • Mother takes torch, named Senior Citizen of the Year

    Mother takes torch, named Senior Citizen of the Year

    A lifetime of quiet compassion has been brought into the spotlight, with longtime volunteer Maureen Timms named 2026 Senior Citizen of the Year at the Cardinia Shire Australia Day Awards.…

  • Lang Lang celebrates local citizens

    Lang Lang celebrates local citizens

    The town of Lang Lang has a strong community despite its small size, and that fact is always on display during its Australia Day celebrations. Lang Lang gathers at the…

  • Cockatoo teen wins Young Citizen of the Year

    Cockatoo teen wins Young Citizen of the Year

    At just 18, Eliza Owen from Cockatoo has already saved lives, rebuilt hope, and inspired a community. Last night, the Cardinia Shire Council recognised her extraordinary efforts, naming her Young…

  • A testimony of hope

    A testimony of hope

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 448546 Rose’s family escaped South Sudan’s civil war and settled in Ethiopia for safety in refugee camps. In 2000, when she was 6 years…

  • Crime ’really bad’ in Clyde North, says home invasion victim

    Crime ’really bad’ in Clyde North, says home invasion victim

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531198 A Clyde North local whose home was violently invaded and whose personal safety was threatened has warned crime is getting “really bad” in…

  • Rising star shines

    Rising star shines

    Some talents shine brightest when given room to grow and Soumil Aggarwal is proof. From a simple school project, he’s crafted a film that’s capturing attention across Victoria. Gazette journalist…

  • Melbourne’s youth gangs face 24/7 disruption and quick arrests

    Melbourne’s youth gangs face 24/7 disruption and quick arrests

    Victoria Police laid 4,300 charges against Melbourne youth gang members last year, including many from the Casey and Greater Dandenong. The thousands of charges included almost 400 for the possession…