Migrating from United States to Australia at a young age, volunteer Atifa Ahmed was taken aback by the country’s sense of community. Awarded the joint Young Leader of the Year at the City of Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards ceremony, Atifa Ahmed has a very…
Young leader attuned to social harmony
Turning tragedy into action: Latrobe Citizen of the Year
A Casey mother who transformed personal tragedy into a powerful campaign to protect other children has been named La Trobe Citizen of the Year at…