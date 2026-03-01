The Coalition plans to fast-track housing in Melbourne’s inner and outer suburbs, but what does it mean for the middle – such as Dandenong, Springvale and Noble Park? The Opposition has pledged to “protect the voice of local residents” as well as to scrap “Labor’s…
Coalition to scrap activity zones
Mini roundabouts cause frustrations at Casey Central
Regulars of Casey Central Shopping Centre have expressed their frustrations over new traffic fixtures intended to increase road safety — with many saying it’s achieving…