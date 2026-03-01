Home » Colossus catch: 51 drink and drug-drivers detected on Monash Fwy
Colossus catch: 51 drink and drug-drivers detected on Monash Fwy

Police caught 51 drink and drug drivers during a major road policing operation on Monash Freeway at Dandenong North on 27-28 February. During Operation Colossus, police conducted more than 4,000 preliminary breath tests, with 45 drivers caught exceeding the alcohol limit on Friday and Saturday…

