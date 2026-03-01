Home » Flood warning for Dandenong Creek, Bunyip River
A flood watch warning has been issued for Bunyip River and Dandenong Creek today (Monday 2 March) State Emergency Service (SES) has warned of possible minor to moderate flooding from this morning, as a result of possible heavy rainfall in parts of central Victoria. “Heavy…

