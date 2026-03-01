Police patrols at Fountain Gate have been extended until the end of this year, the State Government has announced. From December, police and PSOs in shopping centres were placed across Melbourne in response to violence, thefts and anti-social activity. According to the Government, Operation Pulse…
Fountain Gate police patrols extended
Volunteers unclog Dandy Creek oasis
In a preview to National Clean Up Day, volunteers pitched in to clear an array of trash from…