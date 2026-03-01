In a preview to National Clean Up Day, volunteers pitched in to clear an array of trash from Dandenong Creek and its wetlands near Myuna Farm, Doveton last week. Three families caught the farm’s train and trekked along the creek before collecting five, 40-litre bags…
Volunteers unclog Dandy Creek oasis
