Aussie-only steel for new Dandenong aquatic centre

Imported steel has been expressly barred from the $122 million Dandenong Wellbeing Centre project. This year, ADCO Constructions was controversially appointed by Greater Dandenong Council to build the DWC complex in Mills Reserve. This was despite ADCO Group facing charges from Victorian Building Authority and…

  • Satisfaction soars, crime fears prevail

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 344241 Greater Dandenong Council is tops in Melbourne for customer satisfaction, according to a recent survey. But crime, perceived…