Greater Dandenong Council is tops in Melbourne for customer satisfaction, according to a recent survey. But crime, perceived safety and policing remain a key concern. The council scored highest for overall satisfaction out of 19 metropolitan councils in its annual Community Satisfaction Survey. Greater Dandeong’s…
Satisfaction soars, crime fears prevail
