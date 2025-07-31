Home » VicRoads on the move from Dandenong

VicRoads on the move from Dandenong

VicRoads is planning to relocate its Dandenong South customer service centre to Pakenham as soon as next year. The Dandenong South outlet provides counter services, vehicle type inspections and photos for proof-of-age cards, but no driving tests. The closest other centres are Pakenham, Heatherton, Mitcham…

  • Satisfaction soars, crime fears prevail

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 344241 Greater Dandenong Council is tops in Melbourne for customer satisfaction, according to a recent survey. But crime, perceived…