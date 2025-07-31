Home » Warrant for missing registered sex offender

Warrant for missing registered sex offender

Victoria Police have published an image of missing registered sex offender Adil Ghebrat wanted over an alleged assault on Tuesday 29 July. Police attended a Springvale address about 1.30pm in search of a man wanted for an assault earlier that day in Mount Waverley. The…

  Satisfaction soars, crime fears prevail

    Satisfaction soars, crime fears prevail

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 344241 Greater Dandenong Council is tops in Melbourne for customer satisfaction, according to a recent survey. But crime, perceived…