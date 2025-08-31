The City of Casey has set its sights on tackling the persistent issue of wandering cats, outlining a tougher stance in its new Domestic Animal Management Plan 2026–2029. The draft plan, currently on public exhibition, recognises cat overpopulation and roaming behaviours as the municipality’s most…
Cat curfew in the spotlight for Casey
-
City eliminates Thunder
Three things are certain in life: death, taxes and the Dandenong Derby never disappointing. And what a time it was for Dandenong City to get…