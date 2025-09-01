Home » Man charged after $50K worth of stolen goods seized

Man charged after $50K worth of stolen goods seized

Cardinia Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man and seized more than $50,000 worth of goods in Pakenham. Detectives executed a search warrant at a business on Spark Circuit at about 9am on 29 August, where they located and seized scaffolding, power tools, a…

    Locals prep for the great outdoors

    With spring finally here, many families are preparing for the summer road trips, and that was provided in full at last weekend’s Gippsland Caravan, Camping…