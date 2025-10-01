City of Greater Dandenong councillor Lana Formoso has set herself up for an extraordinary 42.1995-kilometre Nike Melbourne Marathon to help raise funds for My Room Children’s Cancer Charity. It’s a charity close to heart for Cr Formoso and her family who have first-hand experienced the…
Cr’s marathon effort for My Room charity
