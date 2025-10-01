Cranbourne’s Margaret Nummey has been named Victoria’s Carer of the Year at the 2025 Victorian Heart of Dovida awards, with her nomination backed by not one, but two other Margarets. The 62-year-old won the honour for in-home carers after being nominated by long-time clients Margaret…
Margaret’s the name
-
Vulin will not re-contest Pakenham seat in 2026, MP announces
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 483884 People of all political stripes have expressed support for the first-ever MP for the electorate of Pakenham, Emma…