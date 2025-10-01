Most Victorian MPs and councillors taking part in a recent survey by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) believe that corruption is a problem in the state. The ‘perceptions of corruption’ survey showed 81 per cent of responding MPs and 68 per cent of responding…
MP ’inaction’ a corruption risk: survey
-
Vulin will not re-contest Pakenham seat in 2026, MP announces
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 483884 People of all political stripes have expressed support for the first-ever MP for the electorate of Pakenham, Emma…