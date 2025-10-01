Cardinia Shire Council is excited to announce that nominations are now open for the 2026 Australia Day Awards. The council’s Australia Day Awards recognise and honour the outstanding achievements of citizens and community events that made an important contribution to the shire. Nominations can be…
Recognise a local legend for Australia Day awards
Vulin will not re-contest Pakenham seat in 2026, MP announces
People of all political stripes have expressed support for the first-ever MP for the electorate of Pakenham, Emma…