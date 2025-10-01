Home » Vulin will not re-contest Pakenham seat in 2026, MP announces
Vulin will not re-contest Pakenham seat in 2026, MP announces

People of all political stripes have expressed support for the first-ever MP for the electorate of Pakenham, Emma Vulin, after she announced that she will not recontest her seat in the 2026 election as she battles motor neurone disease. Ms Vulin announced the “very difficult…

