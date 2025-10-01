A Dandenong woman who brutalised a relative, including trying to slit her throat with a blunt knife, has been jailed. Leanne De Baize, 43, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to intentionally causing serious injury, making threats to kill, theft and unlicensed driving. De…
Woman jailed
