,

Humble doctor earns OAM

When Dr Roberto Celada arrived in Australia nearly four decades ago, he had just $8 in his pocket, limited English and no certainty about what lay ahead. Today, the Drouin-based doctor has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his service…

  • Half-Hub rescission defeated

    Half-Hub rescission defeated

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 484035 A half-sized Dandenong Community Hub will go ahead after Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan’s casting vote sidelined calls to rescind the downscaled design.…

  • Ramadan Night Market returns

    Ramadan Night Market returns

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 467847 As the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching, so is the buzz and excitement for Dandenong’s already-famous Ramadan Night Market. An estimated…

  • Living Treasure: Junior club’s revered ‘heart and soul’

    Trish Marson is a big believer that no kid should miss out on playing sport. True to her word, she was the initiator of a bold idea to scrap registration…

  • ‘Heart of Gold’ wins OAM

    ‘Heart of Gold’ wins OAM

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 529830 Kooweerup resident Beverley Anne Edwards has been awarded an Order of Australia (OAM) for her decades-long service to the community of Cardinia. Already…

  • Young leader attuned to social harmony

    Young leader attuned to social harmony

    Migrating from United States to Australia at a young age, volunteer Atifa Ahmed was taken aback by the country’s sense of community. Awarded the joint Young Leader of the Year…

  • Macclesfield conservationist awarded OAM

    Macclesfield conservationist awarded OAM

    Macclesfield conservationist Alan David Clayton has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to conservation, the environment, and to the community.…

  • Turning tragedy into action: Latrobe Citizen of the Year

    Turning tragedy into action: Latrobe Citizen of the Year

    A Casey mother who transformed personal tragedy into a powerful campaign to protect other children has been named La Trobe Citizen of the Year at an Australia Day ceremony. Norliah…

  • Emerald recognised as haven of the arts

    Emerald recognised as haven of the arts

    Emerald is a haven for the arts, and that passion has been given well-deserved recognition at Cardinia’s Australia Day awards. The Emerald Arts Society won Community Event of the Year…

  • Plastics recycling at risk of collapse: ALGA

    Plastics recycling at risk of collapse: ALGA

    City of Casey has backed calls for urgent national packaging reform, amid rising levels of recyclable plastics dumped in landfill. Recently, Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) president Matt Burnett stated…

  • New honour for history’s ‘treasure’

    New honour for history’s ‘treasure’

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531111 The news of today is the history of tomorrow – Greater Dandenong’s newly-inducted Living Treasure Christine Keys is fond of saying. For many…