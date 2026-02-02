Cherished and long time charity shop, Berwick Opportunity Shop, has been recognised for its community service, receiving an Australia Day Award for its contribution to the region by Member for La Trobe, Jason Wood. The La Trobe Australia Day Award was in acknowledgement of the…
Local op-shop recognised for charitable services
Foundation students return to Clyde Grammar
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531335 Foundation students have returned to classrooms at Clyde Grammar, with the school reporting a smooth start to the…