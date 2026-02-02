In a modern day Cinderella story, police are searching for the owners of boots that were recently donated to a charity shop in Casey, with a valuable item left in them. Photos released by police depict one of the boots as cream coloured knee high…
Unexpected treasure in donated boots, police search for rightful owners
Eagles swoop on Bakers
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519207 Cranbourne has only won two games for the season and both of those have come against fifth-placed Silverton…