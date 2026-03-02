A man has been charged following an incident at a property in Cranbourne East where a Toyota SUV allegedly rammed a Ford off Collision Road about 2.30pm on Saturday 28 February. The 28-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage, threat to inflict serious injury…
Car ramming leads to firearm seized in Cranbourne East
Digital Editions
-
Wetland clean-up to the ‘fore’
Greater Dandenong Environment Group volunteers have salvaged dozens of golf balls and sackfuls of plastic packaging from wetlands over the past two weekends. The group…