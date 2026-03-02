Home » Land release alone won’t lower house prices, expert warns
Land release alone won’t lower house prices, expert warns

The Opposition’s plan to fast-track land release in growth areas is unlikely to significantly reduce house prices on its own, according to an RMIT housing expert. Associate Professor Trivess Moore, of RMIT’s school of property, construction and project management, said making the houses affordable is…

Digital Editions

  • Wetland clean-up to the ‘fore’

    Greater Dandenong Environment Group volunteers have salvaged dozens of golf balls and sackfuls of plastic packaging from wetlands over the past two weekends. The group…

More News

  • Hope is a practice, not a mood

    Judaism has a blessing for everything: for seeing a rainbow, for hearing good news, for waking up, for eating, even for going to the bathroom. Every Friday evening, Jews around…

  • Fits the bill: $1.4 million in debt relief at Springvale

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 535656 The relief was palpable, as hundreds were unshackled of $1.4 million of debts and bill stresses at a record-breaking Bring Your Bills event…

  • PM celebrates at Ramadan Night Market opening

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has helped launch Dandenong’s Ramadan Night Market for its second year, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. He was escorted down Thomas Street…

  • Family devastated by house fire, beloved pets in intensive care

    A devastating fire has left a Pakenham family without a home and hoping their two beloved pets pull through after being caught in the inferno. The fire began around 9.30am…

  • Critical relief funding secured by the council

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 245295 Cardinia Shire Council has welcomed funding from the federal government to expand emergency relief support for residents experiencing financial hardship during the ongoing…