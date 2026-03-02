The Opposition’s plan to fast-track land release in growth areas is unlikely to significantly reduce house prices on its own, according to an RMIT housing expert. Associate Professor Trivess Moore, of RMIT’s school of property, construction and project management, said making the houses affordable is…
Land release alone won’t lower house prices, expert warns
Wetland clean-up to the ‘fore’
Greater Dandenong Environment Group volunteers have salvaged dozens of golf balls and sackfuls of plastic packaging from wetlands over the past two weekends. The group…