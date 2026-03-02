Home » Parklet future under review
Parklet future under review

Outdoor dining parklets remain under scrutiny across Victoria as councils decide the future of structures introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to support local businesses. One parklet drawing attention is in Forest Road in Ferntree Gully, where some residents continue calling for its removal while others…

  • Flood warning for Dandenong Creek, Bunyip River

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517142 A flood watch warning has been issued for Bunyip River and Dandenong Creek today (Monday 2 March) State Emergency Service (SES) has warned…

  • Fountain Gate police patrols extended

    Police patrols at Fountain Gate have been extended until the end of this year, the State Government has announced. From December, police and PSOs in shopping centres were placed across…

  • Mystery over Coalition housing vision

    The Coalition plans to fast-track housing in Melbourne’s inner and outer suburbs, but what does it mean for the middle – such as Dandenong, Springvale and Noble Park? Star Journal…

  • Volunteers unclog Dandy Creek oasis

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537085 In a preview to National Clean Up Day, volunteers pitched in to clear an array of trash from Dandenong Creek and its wetlands…

  • Colossus catch: 51 drink and drug-drivers detected on Monash Fwy

    Police caught 51 drink and drug drivers during a major road policing operation on Monash Freeway at Dandenong North on 27-28 February. During Operation Colossus, police conducted more than 4,000…