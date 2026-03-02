Home » Wetland clean-up to the ‘fore’
,

Wetland clean-up to the ‘fore’

Greater Dandenong Environment Group volunteers have salvaged dozens of golf balls and sackfuls of plastic packaging from wetlands over the past two weekends. The group worked throughout the morning at Dandneong Wetlands on Clean Up Australia Day on 1 March, filling 10 bags of rubbish…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News