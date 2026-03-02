Greater Dandenong Environment Group volunteers have salvaged dozens of golf balls and sackfuls of plastic packaging from wetlands over the past two weekends. The group worked throughout the morning at Dandneong Wetlands on Clean Up Australia Day on 1 March, filling 10 bags of rubbish…
Wetland clean-up to the ‘fore’
