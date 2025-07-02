Home » Two arrested after spate of armed robberies, police search for a third

Two arrested after spate of armed robberies, police search for a third

Police have arrested two teenagers following a spate of armed robberies targeting businesses in Melbourne’s southeast over the past three days. Investigators had been working to locate an allegedly stolen grey Mercedes-Benz wagon that was believed to have been involved in multiple armed robberies, burglaries…

Read more

  • Medical Transport powers on

    Medical Transport powers on

    Gympie Medical Transport is about to accelerate into the future, in what secretary Sally Carkeet calls “a great leap forward.” The charity, which helps almost…