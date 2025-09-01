Three males and a female have been arrested after an allegedly stolen vehicle was tracked by police from Cranbourne to South Yarra in the early morning hours of Tuesday 2 September. Patrolling police sighted the red Nissan X-trail on James Cook Drive about 12.50am, before…
Four arrested following Cranbourne pursuit of stolen vehicle
Rosellas fly over Bulldog hurdle
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 484172 The Southern Division 1 finals kicked off on the weekend with two exciting match-ups, while minor premier Dingley…