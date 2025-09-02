Four teens, including two from Greater Dandenong, have been charged after an alleged attempted carjacking and police pursuit in the South East. Police say a family was parked in their home driveway in Ashburton on Sunday 31 August when offenders in a stolen Mercedes parked…
Teens in alleged stolen car charged after police pursuit
-
Young Puma cubs pounce
Pakenham Baseball Club added silverware to the town vault on Saturday after the Pumas scored a memorable victory over Cheltenham Rustlers Blue in the Dandenong…