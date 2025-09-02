Home » Teens in alleged stolen car charged after police pursuit

Teens in alleged stolen car charged after police pursuit

Four teens, including two from Greater Dandenong, have been charged after an alleged attempted carjacking and police pursuit in the South East. Police say a family was parked in their home driveway in Ashburton on Sunday 31 August when offenders in a stolen Mercedes parked…

  Young Puma cubs pounce

    Young Puma cubs pounce

    Pakenham Baseball Club added silverware to the town vault on Saturday after the Pumas scored a memorable victory over Cheltenham Rustlers Blue in the Dandenong…