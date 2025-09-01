Home » Why marching against immigration is marching backwards

Why marching against immigration is marching backwards

On 31 August 2025, waves of rallies under the banner March for Australia swept through major cities. From Melbourne to Hobart, from Canberra to Adelaide. While they painted themselves as protests against “mass immigration,” reality told a different story. Counter-protests flooded streets, carrying signs like…

  • Rosellas fly over Bulldog hurdle

    The Southern Division 1 finals kicked off on the weekend with two exciting match-ups, while minor premier Dingley…