A recidivist arsonist who had fallen out with a Hallam couple and set fire to their home has been jailed for up to eight years. Father-of-four Jagath Mallikarachichi, 52, formerly of Clyde North, was sentenced at the Victorian County Court on 2 October after pleading…
Alcohol-fueled arsonist jailed for up to 8 years
Crugnale announces exit, Bass MP will not recontest 2026 election
Most of Cardinia will see entirely new faces next state election as Bass MP Jordan Crugnale has announced she will not recontest in 2026. Ms…