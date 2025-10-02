Most of Cardinia will see entirely new faces next state election as Bass MP Jordan Crugnale has announced she will not recontest in 2026. Ms Crugnale has served the seat of Bass since 2018 and now joins several current Labor MPs who have announced their…
Crugnale announces exit, Bass MP will not recontest 2026 election
