A Noble Park-based physiotherapist has been accused of fraudulently billing more than $650,000 of purported services to injured workers. Joshua Vivian Braganza, 36, of Clarinda, faced Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 1 October on four charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. The registered WorkSafe…
Physiotherapist faces court over alleged $650K fraud
