A new Beaconhills scholarship initiative is offering students from socially or financially disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to access independent education from Years 9 to 12. Beaconhills College has teamed up with The Sliding Doors Foundation to offer the scholarship for new students entering Year 9…
Scholarship open for young leaders
Crugnale announces exit, Bass MP will not recontest 2026 election
Most of Cardinia will see entirely new faces next state election as Bass MP Jordan Crugnale has announced she will not recontest in 2026. Ms…