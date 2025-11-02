A man is facing 18 charges after two police officers were injured and a police vehicle was rammed in Sandhurst on the morning of Thursday 30 October. Two officers were on patrol when they observed two males allegedly running from a residence on Ethereal Way…
Charges after police car rammed and officers injured in Sandhurst
-
Charges after police car rammed and officers injured in Sandhurst
A man is facing 18 charges after two police officers were injured and a police vehicle was rammed in Sandhurst on the morning of Thursday…