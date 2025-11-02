A second attempt for an independent probe into Greater Dandenong Council’s workplace culture has been blocked from being tabled. Mayor Jim Memeti cited the Local Government Act 2020 (LGA) in rejecting a debate and a vote on the issue at a 27 October council meeting….
Mayor rejects workplace-probe vote
Charges after police car rammed and officers injured in Sandhurst
A man is facing 18 charges after two police officers were injured and a police vehicle was rammed in Sandhurst on the morning of Thursday…