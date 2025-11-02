Home » Parking meters in Springvale, not Dandenong Hospital
Parking meters in Springvale, not Dandenong Hospital

Street parking near Dandenong Hospital will remain free of charge, but Greater Dandenong Council still plans to roll out meters in central Springvale despite expected opposition from traders. At a 27 October meeting, councillor Bob Milkovic won support to remove the David Street medical precinct…

