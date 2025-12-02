A building company has liquidated after being pursued over multi-million-dollar defects in a Dandenong apartment building once described as a “danger to life”. 4S Constructions Pty Ltd was ordered by VCAT to pay more than $2.8 million in damages over the 31-unit, four-storey complex at…
Builder liquidates as apartment defects top $3m
A man assaulted at Keysborough College
Keysborough Secondary College was forced into shutdown after a male was assaulted at the school. Police swarmed the school following an assault today around school…