The controversial proposal to build more than 1000 homes on the Cranbourne Golf Course will now be decided by councillors in the February Council Meeting. Casey Council updated its public notice on the planning application at 750 Glasscocks Road, Cranbourne North (Cranbourne Golf Course) on…
Cranbourne Golf Course housing plan to face councillor vote in February
-
A man assaulted at Keysborough College
Keysborough Secondary College was forced into shutdown after a male was assaulted at the school. Police swarmed the school following an assault today around school…