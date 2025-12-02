Keysborough Secondary College principal Aaron Sykes has been released from hospital after being allegedly assaulted at the school by a male staff member yesterday (2 December). Mr Sykes was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a stabbing” after the incident about 3pm, police…
Keysborough Secondary College alleged stabbing: principal recovering at home, school re-opens
Casey play twice on wet weekend
Casey South Melbourne followed up a 57-run loss on Saturday with a tie against Essendon on Sunday to…