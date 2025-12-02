Keysborough Secondary College’s Acacia Campus was forced into shutdown after a man was allegedly assaulted at the school. Police swarmed the school following reports of an assault today (2 December) about 3pm. A man who is alleged to have assaulted another man at the school…
Man arrested after alleged stabbing at Keysborough College
-
A man assaulted at Keysborough College
Keysborough Secondary College was forced into shutdown after a male was assaulted at the school. Police swarmed the school following an assault today around school…