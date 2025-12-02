St John of God Berwick Hospital Auxiliary recently held their Christmas lunch to mark continued support over several decades. On Wednesday 26 November, the auxiliary held its lunch at Holm Park Recreation Reserve, with special guest Santa Claus. The auxiliary continues a legacy spanning more…
St John auxiliary marks long legacy of support
Man arrested after alleged stabbing at Keysborough College
Keysborough Secondary College’s Acacia Campus was forced into shutdown after a man was allegedly assaulted at the school. Police swarmed the school following reports of…