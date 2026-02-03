By day, he tinkers with complex systems that keep your calls connected, but by night he is all about the arts, so much so that Mohammad Kamruzzaman has earned one of the highest honours in the country. The Pakenham local has received a Medal of…
Engineer with a passion for the arts, Pakenham playwright earns OAM
Digital Editions
-
Casey commuters say Metro Tunnel trips now harder
Casey commuters say the new Metro Tunnel service on the Cranbourne and East Pakenham lines has made travelling to the city more time-consuming, less convenient,…