A Lyndhurst man’s morning routine was blissfully interrupted with a call letting him know, he’s bagged a whopping $4.8 million in last night’s lotto draw. The man held the division one winning entry in Set for Life draw 3833, drawn on Monday 2 February. He…
Lyndhurst man set for life after winning $4.8 million
Digital Editions
-
Eagles swoop on Bakers
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519207 Cranbourne has only won two games for the season and both of those have come against fifth-placed Silverton…