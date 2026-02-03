Koo-wee-rup, Dandenong and Bangholme have been officially listed among public exposure sites for new measles cases. In an alert from Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Dr Caroline McElnay, three recently-returned overseas travellers in Victoria have reportedly been infected by measles. The exposure sites include Koo-wee-rup Medical…
Measles exposure sites listed in the South East
Digital Editions
-
Eagles swoop on Bakers
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519207 Cranbourne has only won two games for the season and both of those have come against fifth-placed Silverton…