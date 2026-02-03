A group of local young basketball players is set to take their skills international, with a life-changing educational trip to the United States planned for April 2026. The Pakenham Basketball Development Academy Under-16 boys squad, made up of ten committed local athletes aged 14–15, has…
Young players stars chase American dream
Casey commuters say Metro Tunnel trips now harder
Casey commuters say the new Metro Tunnel service on the Cranbourne and East Pakenham lines has made travelling to the city more time-consuming, less convenient,…