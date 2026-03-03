Casey Council has unanimously endorsed a plan to set aside $80,000 to develop a municipality-wide Pest Animal Management Strategy, as growing rabbit infestations and feral animals continue to impact local biodiversity, agriculture and neighbourhood amenity. At the Tuesday 17 February Council Meeting, councillors supported referring…
$80k to tackle Casey pests
